Sentinel Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $30,978.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

