Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €36.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €36.80 ($42.79) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.58 ($47.19).

Shares of ETR:SHL traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during trading on Monday, hitting €43.62 ($50.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

