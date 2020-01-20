Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE)’s stock price rose 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 176,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

