Social Send Price Up 30.5% This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $231,716.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006714 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005685 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,163,599 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.