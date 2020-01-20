Spectris (LON:SXS) Given “Sell” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spectris to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spectris to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,665.91 ($35.07).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,818 ($37.07) on Friday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,862.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,601.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

