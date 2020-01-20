SportyCo One Day Volume Tops $411.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, ChaoEX, OKEx and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. SportyCo has a total market cap of $60,768.00 and $411.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, Kucoin, Coinbe, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.