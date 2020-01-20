SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.31.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, First Analysis increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

