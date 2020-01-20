suterusu (SUTER) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. suterusu has a total market cap of $857,849.00 and $520,708.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One suterusu token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

suterusu Token Profile

SUTER is a token. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,440,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

suterusu Token Trading

suterusu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

