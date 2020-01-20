Terracoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $775,408.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,673.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.03815799 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00626568 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000530 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

