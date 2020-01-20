Thrive Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,078.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $678,931.00 and $36,078.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.11 or 0.05572429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127483 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001266 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

