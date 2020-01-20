ToaCoin Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (TOA)

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. ToaCoin has a total market capitalization of $392,319.00 and $13.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ToaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Over the last week, ToaCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00051684 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00073290 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,748.76 or 1.00975646 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00045024 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ToaCoin Coin Profile

ToaCoin (CRYPTO:TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,349,266,726 coins and its circulating supply is 4,525,092,832 coins. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ToaCoin’s official website is www.toacoin.com . ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ToaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ToaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

