TokenPay One Day Volume Reaches $148,231.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $148,231.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052990 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073628 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,697.04 or 1.00387831 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044279 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,818,727 coins and its circulating supply is 16,623,437 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Liquid, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.