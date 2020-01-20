UBS Group Trims LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $64.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised LYFT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on LYFT in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.21.

LYFT opened at $46.52 on Friday. LYFT has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LYFT will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,409 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,842.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 37.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

