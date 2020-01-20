UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNH. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $298.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $300.99. The company has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

