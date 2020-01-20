UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.98 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $888.42 million and $7.98 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00010274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00666223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007300 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

