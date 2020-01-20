V-ID Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $202,567.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036014 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000535 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.13 or 0.05715537 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026199 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033907 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.
- Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128779 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.
About V-ID
Buying and Selling V-ID
V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
