V-ID Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $202,567.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.13 or 0.05715537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,551,409 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

