Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 975 ($12.83) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of LON VTC opened at GBX 1,070 ($14.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,067.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,140.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. Vitec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 960 ($12.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

