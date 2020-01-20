Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Joint reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,174,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Joint by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.66 million, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 0.93. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

