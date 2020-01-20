Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post $3.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.98 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Novavax reported sales of $6.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $11.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.78 million, with estimates ranging from $9.56 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Novavax by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Novavax by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $184.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.93. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

