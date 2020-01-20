Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to report $65.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Vishay Precision Group posted sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year sales of $280.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.82 million to $280.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $290.08 million, with estimates ranging from $280.15 million to $300.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Vishay Precision Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VPG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. 37,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $382,741.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $545,227. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

