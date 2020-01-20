Zacks: Analysts Expect FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) to announce $135.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. FTS International posted sales of $248.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year sales of $767.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $758.07 million to $779.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $633.03 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $670.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTSI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FTS International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in FTS International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FTS International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FTS International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. 280,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,151. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. FTS International has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

