Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.14. 260,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,198. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.