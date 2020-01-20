Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $416.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $427.90 million. Koppers posted sales of $425.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KOP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,521,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Koppers by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.74. 93,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

