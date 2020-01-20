Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to Post $3.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will announce $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $3.20. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,047,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 in the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,863,000 after acquiring an additional 217,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,133,000.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $143.39 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average is $139.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.