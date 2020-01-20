Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. PennantPark Investment reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

PNNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,339.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 278,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

PNNT stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $447.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

