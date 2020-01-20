Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to report $6.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.24 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.35 million to $32.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.15 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $114.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

RETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $211.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.04. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 2.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.02.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,601,080 over the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,150 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,494 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

