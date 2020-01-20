Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce sales of $22.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.98 million to $23.00 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported sales of $11.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year sales of $54.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.93 million to $54.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Securities started coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. 13,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

