Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Expedia Group reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00.

In other Expedia Group news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249,396 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2,126.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after purchasing an additional 828,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 519.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 321,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

