Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 95,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,486. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.