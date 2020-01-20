Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In related news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lowe Brian 270,900 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Insiders sold a total of 11,957 shares of company stock valued at $927,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

