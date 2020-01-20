Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have commented on MITO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura set a $28.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock remained flat at $$3.08 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

