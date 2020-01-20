Zacks: Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Given $17.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 59.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 143,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Cadiz has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $13.15.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.