Zacks Investment Research Lowers Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get Echostar alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SATS. ValuEngine cut Echostar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Echostar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

SATS opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.80. Echostar has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $472.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $928,112.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,374.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Echostar by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echostar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.