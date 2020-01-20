ZMINE (ZMN) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a total market cap of $267,215.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00318436 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002311 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

