$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.03. Gartner reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,447. Gartner has a 12-month low of $124.77 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average is $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $441,083.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $1,565,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.