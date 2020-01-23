0Chain Market Cap Hits $931,856.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. 0Chain has a market cap of $931,856.00 and $1,621.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

