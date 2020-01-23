$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.38. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. Insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $320.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.13.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

