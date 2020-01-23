$1.88 EPS Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. CL King began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.50. 9,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $61.60.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

