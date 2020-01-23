16,354 Shares in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. CONMED makes up approximately 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of CONMED at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.66. 1,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.79. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

