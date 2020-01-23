2,114 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.74. 19,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,494. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

