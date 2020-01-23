3,020 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.85. 2,619,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,755. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $253.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

