Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ)’s stock price fell 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 1,095,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 566,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

