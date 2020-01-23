Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,052 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 328.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 339,765 shares of the software company’s stock worth $100,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $351.33. 213,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.62. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $237.27 and a 52-week high of $352.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

