Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Trading Up 21.1%

Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX) traded up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 129,150 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 564,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21.

Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

