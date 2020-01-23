Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $75.55. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $77.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

