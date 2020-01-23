Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Position Cut by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last ninety days.

Shares of A traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,386. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

