Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.16 and last traded at C$6.12, approximately 73,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 671,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alacer Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Alacer Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.93.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$190.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

