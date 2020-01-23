Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Given $150.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $150.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.61 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $128.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,653. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

