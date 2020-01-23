Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.5% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 637,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $218.62. 6,062,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.31 and a 200 day moving average of $184.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TH Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.