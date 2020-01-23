American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.12. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-6.00 EPS.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,110,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,685. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.85.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.